Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of AVTR opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

