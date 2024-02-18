Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.6 %

CDMO opened at $7.50 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $474.30 million, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock bought 23,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

