Aviva PLC Acquires 24,254 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,421,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $257.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $264.24.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

