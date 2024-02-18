Aviva PLC Acquires 26,659 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,659 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.7% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 332,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.2 %

LW opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.