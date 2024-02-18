Aviva PLC Acquires 6,995 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $362.05 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

