Aviva PLC Acquires 99,816 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 73.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,355,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 92,202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Teck Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,404,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after acquiring an additional 121,530 shares during the period. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 516,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.61.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $38.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.