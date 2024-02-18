Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.