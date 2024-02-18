Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $468,116.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,163.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $468,116.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,163.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $742,884.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 118,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,990,765.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,408 shares of company stock valued at $70,368,799. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

