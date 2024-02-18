Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of NetApp worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

