Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of NetApp worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.