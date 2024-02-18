Aviva PLC Buys 186,887 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3,072.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186,887 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,636,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $857,967,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,767,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.97%.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

