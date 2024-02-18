Aviva PLC Buys 186,887 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3,072.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186,887 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.
Boston Properties Price Performance
NYSE BXP opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
