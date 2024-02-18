Aviva PLC Buys 39,535 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

