Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 406,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,379,000 after purchasing an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

