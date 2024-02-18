Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,021,503 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.