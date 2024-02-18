Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after acquiring an additional 713,888 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 22.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 94,046 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

