Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,881 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $166.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

