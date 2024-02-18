Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 92,857 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $34.70 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.54.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

