Aviva PLC Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,112 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.