Aviva PLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,521,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

MOH opened at $401.72 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $404.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.50 and a 200-day moving average of $347.76.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,397. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.30.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

