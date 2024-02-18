Aviva PLC Has $11.77 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

VEEV opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day moving average is $196.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

