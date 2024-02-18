Aviva PLC Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.14. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.53 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

