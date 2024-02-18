Aviva PLC Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,021,503 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

