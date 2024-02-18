Aviva PLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,938 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30,065,742 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

