Aviva PLC Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.