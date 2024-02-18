Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,923 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

