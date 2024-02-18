Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,923 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

