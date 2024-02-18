Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,494 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

