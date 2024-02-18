Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

