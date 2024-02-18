Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $81.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FBIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

