Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Aviva PLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,953 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $219,033,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,436,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,068.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.02.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

