Aviva PLC Sells 18,141 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.