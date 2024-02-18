Aviva PLC Sells 2,115 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cameco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $42.18 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.