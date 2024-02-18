Aviva PLC Sells 228,025 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,025 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of FOX worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of FOX by 33.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

FOX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

