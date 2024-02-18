Aviva PLC Sells 327,863 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327,863 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,978 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,063,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 215,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.87 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.