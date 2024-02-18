Aviva PLC Sells 492,355 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492,355 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

