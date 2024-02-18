Aviva PLC Sells 5,035 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $150.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

