Aviva PLC Sells 60,112 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,112 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

DFS stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

