Aviva PLC Sells 8,072 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.53 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day moving average is $251.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

