Aviva PLC Sells 8,745 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

View Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,187.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,192.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,139.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.