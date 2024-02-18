Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Avnet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

