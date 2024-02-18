Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,470,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,066,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,225,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

