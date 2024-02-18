Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

