B. Riley Comments on Herbalife Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herbalife in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $8.07 on Friday. Herbalife has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $801.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 36.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

