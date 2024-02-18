Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Position Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $69,329,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

