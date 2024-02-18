Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $151.54 and last traded at $150.01, with a volume of 56125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.39.

The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

