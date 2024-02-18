Bancolombia (CIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bancolombia Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CIB opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.8835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 51.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

Separately, HSBC lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

