Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,171 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

AKAM stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.