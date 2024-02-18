Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 457 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Seagen were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.79. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

