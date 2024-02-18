Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,344,420 shares of company stock worth $754,732,682. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

